'Take This Matter to the Throne of Grace': Pence Predicts Huge Pro-Life Victory at Supreme Court

Former Vice President Mike Pence believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that on-demand abortion is one of the greatest injustices in America and throughout his entire political career he has staunchly advocated that a child is a "precious gift" from God. Now, on the eve of oral arguments for the Dobbs V. Jackson case, he is predicting that Roe. V. Wade will be overturned by the Supreme Court and the law will be in the "ash heap of history where it belongs."

"We are asking the Court, in no uncertain terms, to make history," Pence said during a speech at the National Press Club. "We are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade and restore the sanctity of human life to the center of American law."

The former vice president gave remarks ahead of oral arguments scheduled to be heard at the Supreme Court Wednesday.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization centers around Mississippi's Gestational Age Act which restricts abortions after 15 weeks.

According to pro-life advocates, the case has a high potential to overturn Roe v. Wade since it is calling into question the constitutionality of abortion.

"The Dobbs late abortion case poses the greatest opportunity in two generations to reconsider the Supreme Court's radical abortion precedents and return the power to protect unborn children and mothers to the people. Few of us understand the stakes better than Vice President Mike Pence, who has been fighting to restore the right to life in our law for years and served in the most pro-life administration in history," Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser wrote in a statement.

CBN News will bring you an interview with Mike Pence on Thursday's edition of The 700 Club. Check back with CBNNews.com or the CBN News app to see it.

Pence's advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), led an amicus brief joined by Minnesota Family Council (MFC), The Family Leader (Iowa), and three other family policy organizations asking the Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi's law and overturn Roe v. Wade.

"The Court's misguided decision in Roe v. Wade has inflicted a tragedy not only on our nation but on humanity, that is hard to fathom," Pence said. "Its scale is unprecedented in the history of mankind. In the 48 years since the Court's ruling, unborn children have been relegated into a caste of Second Class citizens devoid of the most basic human rights. Precious babies have lived outside the protection of the law, at the mercy of a culture and an abortion industry that has profited from their suffering."

According to National Right to Life Committee , more than 62 million babies have been aborted since 1973 and nearly two-thirds of babies diagnosed with Down Syndrome have been aborted.

Research from the U.S. National Library of Medicine reveals an unborn baby's toes can be seen and its lungs, ears, eyes, arms, and legs start to form before the end of the first trimester. Between nine and 12 weeks after conception, a baby's face becomes well-formed, genitals appear, and nails appear on the fingers and toes.

During his speech, Pence pointed to scripture as a reminder that life belongs in the hands of the Creator.

"The one who said quote, 'before I formed you in the womb, I knew you,' admonishes us in the Proverbs with these words: 'Rescue those being led away to death hold back those staggering toward slaughter,'" he shared.

"I want to encourage conservatives, those here today and those across America to be confident, to keep the faith, and pray. The effective and fervent prayer of righteous people availeth much. So I encourage each and every one of you, tomorrow and every day after to take the time to take this matter to the throne of Grace. We have not struggled for so long, we have not traveled so far a road to turn back so close to the finish line. And never doubt the American people are on our side. They are ready for a fresh start."

The Supreme Court will make its decision on the case in June.

"When the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — and I believe with all my heart that day will come, either now or in the near future — it will not come as a surprise to anyone," Pence said. "It will simply be the culmination of a 50-year journey whose course and destination have been set by the will of the American people."