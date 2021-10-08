A Weight Lifted: Operation Blessing Gives Hope to a Struggling Mother in Need

CBN's Operation Blessing is helping people facing financial problems by providing groceries through a special distribution partner.

As a single mother to three children between the ages of 9 and 13, Aimee does her best to provide for her family. But money can get tight.

Two of Aimee's children are on the autism spectrum, meaning frequent doctor's appointments.

This makes it hard for Aimee to maintain a steady job. Keeping up with medical expenses, household bills, and food costs is a real challenge for the single mother.

"You just never have money for anything," Aimee told Operation Blessing staff. "You're always trying to look to pay a bill."

Bearing the burden of her family's well-being weighed on Aimee's mind, and at times she didn't know what she would do.

"You just have to keep the food on the table, and the lights on, and the gas, and the water," she said. "Everything comes crumbling down sometimes, and you just don't know where to go. It's really tough and hard. You want to do everything for them, and sometimes you just don't have it."

But thanks to generous Operation Blessing partners, Aimee, and her family received a ray of hope when they needed it most. She discovered Jonathan Cares, a distribution partner of Operation Blessing in Virginia. Every month, the organization receives groceries from Operation Blessing's warehouse.

For Aimee, the help could not have come at a better time, and it brought her peace of mind.

"It feels like a weight's lifted off. It feels like I can provide and be that mother that can give the kids other things instead of worrying about groceries and worrying about where their next meal's coming from" the mother of three said.

All this would not be possible without Operation Blessing's generous partners and friends, who provide food for the hungry here at home and all over the world.

Click here to find out more about Operation Blessing.