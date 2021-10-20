'I Am a Living Example': Radio Host Dennis Prager Contracted COVID to Build Natural Immunity

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that over the past year he did not restrict his contact with other people, hoping his body would build "natural immunity" to the virus. He took many of the maligned non-FDA-approved therapeutic medicines in the process.

The 73-year-old shared the news Monday while broadcasting "The Dennis Prager Show" from his home.

"My symptoms were at their worst with regard to chills. I didn't have a lot of fever," he said. "That was pretty much it and what is important for me to tell you is that what I believe I had decided to do over the course of the last year and a half, I believe have been justified. I wanted to achieve natural immunity which is by far the more robust immunity one can have against COVID or any virus."

Prager stated that over 15 studies have "demonstrated the power of immunity acquired by previously having the virus" so he started taking therapeutic medicines last year, specifically hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and ivermectin.

READ: Nebraska AG Allows Ivermectin and HCQ Prescriptions as Off-Label Medicines to Fight COVID

"I hugged strangers in the thousands while not being inoculated and it was a gamble based on the knowledge, not based on being a gambler... I certainly don't gamble with my health but I so believe science."

He further explained that his faith in science exceeds that of the media, the CDC, or the Biden administration.

"They're corrupt beyond words," Prager said. "The number of Americans who are dead because of the opposition to therapeutics is one of the scandals in the history of this country. I think I am a living example of how effective taking these therapeutics is."

READ: Top Israeli Doctor Says Ivermectin Could Help Treat COVID, Urges More Research

He continued, "I am not young. I am healthy otherwise but I am in the category of people who should be most concerned theoretically, and I am concerned... that's why I've been taking all these therapeutics. And finally, I got it (COVID) from somebody and that's the story."

Prager said he also took Regeneron, which is the same antibody-drug given to former President Donald Trump after he contracted COVID-19.

The talk show host accused Biden of limiting Americans' access to Regeneron.

"Biden has made it almost impossible for people to get," Prager remarked. "I think he's corrupt. I think the entire CDC and FDA is corrupt. I think Fauci is corrupt and I staked my own health on my understanding of how corrupt they are."

Prager warned the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions about the potential health risks if they are not vaccinated or building natural immunity.

"It can hurt you ... I know people it has hurt. It can also help - somewhat of a crapshoot. But I don't want you to take nothing," he stated.

Natural immunity to the COVID-19 virus has been touted by some health professionals throughout the pandemic.

READ: New Study Reveals Antibodies from Fighting COVID-19 Infection Last More Than One Year

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. told CBN News in September that in addition to taking the vaccine, another way to achieve immunity is through natural means.

"I think we need to recognize that people who have immunity that's acquired through infection, that immunity is durable, and it appears it is quite robust," he said. "I think the question from a clinical standpoint is how long it's going to last."

As CBN News reported in August, a George Mason University (GMU) law professor who sued the school over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate was ultimately granted a medical exemption by the school.

Todd Zywicki, the law professor at the Fairfax, Virginia, school said he had COVID-19 and defeated it, therefore his natural immunity, he argued, should prevent him from having to get the vaccination.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***