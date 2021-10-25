Displaying 30+ Stories
'Lives Transformed Through Jesus': Thousands of Students, Coaches Across US Join in 18th 'Fields of Faith'

10-25-2021
Andrea Morris
YouTube Screenshot: Coastal Plains FCA/Fields of Faith
YouTube Screenshot: Coastal Plains FCA/Fields of Faith

Thousands of coaches and athletes lifted up the name of Jesus during the 18th annual Fields of Faith.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) sponsored the event on Oct. 13 where students challenged their peers to pray, read the Bible, and spread of Gospel of Jesus Christ. 

Shane Williamson, FCA's president, and CEO said, "Like all of our FCA events, Fields of Faith helps coaches and athletes experience God's saving grace and gain the knowledge that lives can be transformed through Jesus. We pray that these amazing experiences for God's glory will continue for years to come." 

The first event, nearly 20 years ago, was held on 23 fields with 6,000 people participating. Over the years, the gathering has expanded across the country as students continue to inspire others in this spiritual movement.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have attended Fields of Faith and thousands have given their lives to Christ. 

Jeff Martin, executive director of campus sports ministry for FCA, told CBN News that God's Word is powerful and life-changing.

"The word of God changes the country," Martin said. "The impact on students, adults, and the entire community from the very beginning of Fields of Faith is to get students to start reading scripture consistently."

Martin started Fields of Faith in 2004 as a way to bring people together to read scripture and share their personal testimonies.

He explained that the events are held at sports fields because that type of venue offers an open meeting point where everyone can come together.

"People are comfortable gathering at a stadium," he told CBN News. "There is a desire to get together. Sports is a universal language."

Martin said students lead the event because youth will listen and relate to other students.

"Most of these students are leaders in their schools or churches, that's why they're chosen," he noted.

FCA shared powerful photos on social media showing students from across the country living out their faith.  

Since 1956, FCA has been a force helping coaches and student-athletes each year combine their love of sports with their desire to know God better. 

Jesus Prayer

