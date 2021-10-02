New Surge at Southern Border: 400,000 Expected in Oct., Inspired by Haitian Migrants Under Bridge

A new warning has emerged over another significant surge of migrants at the southern border.

Homeland security officials say if Covid-related immigration restrictions are lifted based on a district court ruling this month, then October could see a worst-case scenario situation at the border with as many as 400,000 migrants trying to cross.

An appeals court ruled Thursday that the Biden administration can continue deporting migrant families trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border under a COVID-19 pandemic order.

The ruling, known as Title 42, was issued in March 2020 by the CDC under former President Donald Trump to slow the spread of the virus.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote in his Sept. 16 ruling that "in view of the wide availability of testing, vaccines, and other minimization measures, the Court is not convinced that the transmission of COVID-19 during border processing cannot be significantly mitigated."

The appeals court's decision came down shortly after NBC News reported that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas questioned DHS officials about whether they would be ready for up to 400,000 people trying to enter the U.S. this month if Judge Sullivan's order was confirmed.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

During an interview on CBN's Global Lane, former acting secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said many will be emboldened by the recent flow of Haitian migrants into the U.S.

"I think you have to plan on that there will be another caravan or two that come to that border," Wolf explained. "The traffickers, the smugglers, as well the migrants themselves, they're incentivized because of the success of those Haitians in Del Rio getting across and now into American communities. They see that it can be successful and I think it's Biden administration's job to break up those caravans and they need to do that by working with Mexican officials and others."

He noted that the administration should also take action through the policies they put in place.

"Right now they are not only encouraging families and minors to come across that border because they've told them 'you won't be removed. There will be no consequence for your illegal activity for coming across that border ... you'll be resettled here in the United States and you can go on with your life.'"

Wolf added, "That is a significant pull factor that they really have to address if they don't want to see caravan after caravan approach that border."

He also stressed that there's concern over gangs trafficking drugs and humans.

"It's a significant concern. When you have 50,000 folks under that bridge in Del Rio, it takes an immense amount of border patrol, time and, attention to care for and process those individuals," he pointed out. "That's time you don't have border patrol on the line ... on that international border making sure that you're not only keeping migrants out but you're keeping illegal narcotics and other contraband out. That leaves a void for the cartel."

Texas National Guard will more than double the number of troops at the state's border with Mexico this month to nearly 2,500 service members.

Under the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), troops will conduct security and build a border barrier.

A dozen teams will work on the barriers along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Guard could build up to half a mile of fencing each day.