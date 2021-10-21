Ohio State Trains Elementary Teachers to Create 'Propaganda Centers' for LGBTQIAP+ Sexuality, Woke Activism

As parents across the nation voice their concerns to local school boards about what is being taught to their children, some are now turning the attention to what future educators are being taught in universities around the country.

In an exclusive report, Campus Reform exposed one extreme example in coursework of the Early Childhood Education program at Ohio State University. The program reportedly includes several courses examining woke identity topics for potential preschool teachers, including racism, oppression, sexuality, and privilege.

In a recent commentary, conservative radio host Todd Starnes said the OSU course work "basically instructs would-be teachers on how to turn their classrooms into propaganda centers for left-wing causes."

Training Young Children in Queer Identities

In the Diverse Literature and Comprehension: Elem-Middle Grades course, students must read an article titled "Queer and trans-themed books for young readers: a critical review," according to Campus Reform. Reportedly, the purpose of reading the article is to "consider how these texts, and others, may begin to form a pedagogy of possibility that is rooted in gender equity and social justice."

The website also noted students were also required to read "Fear of the Other: Exploring the Ties between Gender, Sexuality, and Self-Censorship in the Classroom", "Performing Gender in the Elementary Classroom", and "Books with LGBTQIAP+ Characters."

"I think we can all agree that anyone who teaches preschoolers how to embrace their queer feelings has no business being anywhere near a public school classroom," Starnes said. "Back when I was in grade school – the teachers were too busy teaching us reading, writing, and arithmetic."

The White Racism of Mathematics?

On the subject of math, those who would teach mathematics are instructed in how to inwardly examine themselves and their many "identities."

Another assignment is described in this manner: "We cannot begin to see ourselves as mathematics teachers until we confront the many intersecting identities."

"For example – one lesson discusses what they call the white supremacist capitalist patriarchy of mathematics," Starnes said. "Long-form division is apparently racist at Ohio State University."

Instead of working on numbers, would-be teachers are involved in examining race in mathematics education.

"Does my methods instruction address the racial and cultural mismatch of the largely white teacher population and increasingly non-white student population in the US?" the syllabus acquired by Campus Reform reads.

The coursework also requires students to read an article titled "'How Could You Let This Happen?' Dealing with 2nd Graders and Rape Culture."

Campus Reform said Ohio State University and the OSU Education Department did not respond to their requests for comment.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***