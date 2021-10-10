Outpouring of Prayers Offered After Deadly Shooting of Georgia Police Officer on First Day With Department

A manhunt is underway after a Georgia police officer was gunned down Saturday morning outside of his duty station. It was his first day on the job.

Dylan Harrison, 26, was working his first shift as a part-time officer with the Alamo Police Department when he was shot dead, WGXA-TV in Macon reported.

Harrison had previously served with the Middle Georgia State University Police Department, Cochran Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, and the Oconee Drug Task Force. He leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old son.

An outpouring of prayers and support were offered by public officials and members of the law enforcement community following the tragic loss.

"Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty," wrote Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA). "Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer's family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve."

Sheriff Sim Davidson with Telfair County, GA wrote in a Facebook post, "Our sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Officer Dylan Harrison who was killed in the line of duty last night in Alamo. We are sincerely grateful for his service. Rest In Peace sir."

"I pray the suspect is caught soon and justice is quick," the McRae-Helena Police Department﻿ shared on Facebook.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr shared a heartwarming message about the sacrifices made by police officers in their efforts to serve and protect citizens.

"We lost one of our law enforcement officers today. We join in prayer for the family & the Alamo Police Department Community. We are constantly reminded of the sacrifices of law enforcement in order to keep us safe."

The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alamo Police Department's Officer killed in the line of duty early this morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer's family, blood and blue."

Harrison was the first Alamo officer killed in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page that tracks law enforcement deaths.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently searching for Damien "Luke" Anthony Ferguson who is suspected of shooting Harrison.

