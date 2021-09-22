Amid COVID Setbacks and a Fast-Changing Marketplace, Ministry Helps Christian Leaders Reach the World

God is raising up a generation of kingdom-minded marketplace leaders, entrepreneurs, and business executives. But many of these ground-breaking pioneers are facing challenges that didn't plague previous generations in the Christian entrepreneurial realm. Pastors, ministry directors, authors, speakers, leaders, and influencers have to navigate the 'secular' marketplace employing new tools, strategies, and mindsets.

Consequently, for many, it means having to shift, serve, and sell in a different way than the traditional "church" has ever witnessed. They aren't selling a new version of Jesus, but they are showing up with fresh revelation to address the digital and cultural demands of this era.

As this army of Davids rises, Tamra Andress and her Fit in Faith team, gear up to bring Kingdom entrepreneurs together to equip, educate and ignite the forces for global impact.

The conference was inspired by consistent conversations Tamra was having with her business coaching clients, pastoral friends, and witnessing in the community at large. She was able to see ministries, entrepreneurs, and business leaders flourish during COVID with her support and consulting rather than fall backward into the chaos of unknown.

"And God prompted me to partner with others who were providing similar tools and discovering similar results, so together we can ignite others to have the same experience personally and professionally," she says.

The Ascend and Assist: A Leader's Experience conference, the first of its kind, will be in Hampton Roads, Virginia, from Oct. 1st - 2nd. Andress says her personal mandate is to develop, design, and deploy experts and industry leaders from a multitude of diverse backgrounds into their true life's purpose.

"This event wasn't just an idea, it's a solution to problems we are facing regularly as pioneers in business and ministry. The idea is to assist leaders with the wavering unsteady issues (like loss, confusion, isolation, people problems) that are circling their ministries, businesses, and companies in the ever-shifting economy. Our heart is to develop them with strategic alignment vertically so they can serve horizontally. This will be the mastermind experience of real talk and real action to make real shifts and great impact," Andress told CBN News.

She insisted this isn't your cookie-cutter conference where you are talked at, sitting all day, taking notes, and listening.

"Those types of conferences typically leave you motivated but void of longevity in connection or accountability. Instead, with a thoughtfully blended schedule of intimacy, worship, fun interactive experiences, direct education, panels, and curated access to the experts, this blueprint will ignite fresh life and fire for the army to not take just for themselves, but also to ignite and share with every person they serve," Andress explained.

Her intent is for attendees to leave existing in the freedom and fullness of their purpose, connected with an army of other aligned leaders, movers, shakers, and Kingdom makers.

Andress of all people knows how important it is for Christians to create supportive like-minded tribes. In her own city, she's a part of a local group called Core Creatives, that has been meeting, creating, and impacting bi-monthly since January 2019. The Ascend and Assist conference was birthed out of this initiative.

"It's a true representative of the call to be the Church and experience the Holy Spirit in your business no different than your heart, head, and home. And to live in the freedom of your testimony, activating your gifts and talents," Andress said.

To find out more about the event, click here.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***