Biden Visits 3 Memorial Sites to Honor Victims on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

President Joe Biden commemorated the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Saturday by visiting the three sites where hijacked planes crashed on that fateful day 20 years ago.

He began by attending a ceremony in New York at the site where the World Trade Center's twin towers once stood before they were attacked.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were part of the crowd that honored the victims by holding a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. - the time when the first plane hit.

Biden then traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to pay tribute to the 40 people who perished on board Flight 93. Passengers on board the plane managed to stop hijackers from heading towards the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., resulting in the plane crashing in an open field in Somerset County.

His final stop - Arlington, Virginia where another plane struck the Pentagon.

The 9/11 anniversary comes shortly after the president's decision to cease evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, claiming it was time to bring the U.S.'s longest war to a close.

