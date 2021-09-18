'Lives Will Be Saved': FL Abortionist Shuts Down After Accusations of Endangering Women

Pro-life advocates in Florida are rejoicing after an abortionist has permanently shut down after being accused of endangering multiple patients.

Women's watchdog organization Reprotection and attorneys with the Thomas More Society worked together to close the Venice Women's Health Center in Port Charlotte where Dr. Ali Azima operated an abortion business.

Following a year-long investigation by Reprotection, the Florida Department of Health had enough evidence to launch its own investigation into the medical negligence claims.

Azima announced the closure of his abortion business on September 3, 2021.

According to Reprotection, the abortionist reportedly had his medical license suspended years ago, and had shown signs of mental and physical disturbances where he appeared to be "out of it" with his hands shaking dramatically.

"We are so glad that Ali Azima has retired and stopped harming women and killing children in Florida," said Missy Stone, senior analyst at Reprotection. "With one more abortion business shut down, lives will be saved and women's health will no longer be endangered. Reprotection will continue to investigate dangerous doctors and abortion businesses nationwide and hold them accountable."

Complaints against Azima included a woman allegedly running out of his office during a procedure with him while she was still bleeding.

He had also reportedly performed incomplete abortion surgeries, implanted birth control devices in women who were already pregnant, and failed to comply with post-surgical practices.

"It is cases like this one that makes the work of Reprotection so important. I assume Azima shut his shop at least in part because Reprotection kept documenting his atrocious failures," stated Thomas More Society Senior Counsel Matt Heffron.

"But this highlights a question that must be answered: Why do so many governmental units avoid their duties to regulate abortion facilities?" Heffron asked. "If Azima had been in any other business, you can be assured there would have been swift action to protect the public. The fact that he was still in business after so many complaints and verified violations is astounding."

Alongside the local pro-life leaders, Reprotection filed a series of complaints with the Florida Department of Health's Division of Medical Quality Assurance and Division of Health Quality Assurance.

Additionally, state leaders were contacted over concerns that Azima was a serious threat to women's safety in their state.

