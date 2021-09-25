'The Word of God Changes the Country': Student-Led 'Fields of Faith' Event Kicks off on Oct. 13

Students, coaches, and community members across the globe are gearing up for the 18th annual Fields of Faith, where believers will gather on athletic fields to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The student-led event, which is sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13th.

It’s time to spark a spiritual movement for God. Fields of Faith 2021 intends to do just that! Looking for a field in your area? Use our find a field tool to track one down. https://t.co/hlAbqlwlLR #FOF21 pic.twitter.com/LyEDJyNODh — FCA (@TheFCATeam) September 24, 2021

Jeff Martin, executive director of campus sports ministry for FCA, told CBN News that the objective is to encourage students to challenge their peers to pray, read their Bible, and commit their lives to Christ.

"The word of God changes the country," Martin said. "The impact on students, adults, and the entire community from the very beginning of Fields of Faith is to get students to start reading scripture consistently."

Martin started Fields of Faith in 2004 as a way to bring people together to read scripture and share their personal testimonies.

He explained that the events are held at sports fields because it offers an open meeting point where everyone can come together.

"People are comfortable gathering at a stadium," he told CBN News. "There is a desire to get together. Sports is a universal language."

Martin said students lead the event because youth will listen and relate to other students.

"Most of these students are leaders in their schools or churches, that's why they’re chosen," he noted.

And the FCA is taking its message beyond the United States to Africa, Korea, and Asia.

The first event, nearly 20 years ago, was held on 23 fields with 6,000 people participating. Over the years, the gathering has expanded across the country as students continue to inspire others in the spiritual movement.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have attended Fields of Faith and thousands have given their lives to Christ.

Last year's event was scaled down due to COVID but some areas still met in person while others gathered virtually.

Martin said the event generates so much support because the purpose has remained the same ... "one day, one message, one stand."

"There's no change," he said. "One of the reasons this has gone so long is that we haven't changed it."

Visit www.fieldsoffaith.com for more information on how to host a field event, sign up to attend a field or register a field.

