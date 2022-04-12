Dozens Injured, 10 Shot During NYC Subway Shooting as Police Search for Gunman

A gunman broke loose in a New York City subway Tuesday morning, shooting 10 people and injuring at least 28.

The normal hustle and bustle in the tunnels of NYC were halted by an unidentified violent gunman. Witnesses say they believe his gun was jammed during the shooting. Still, the act of violence led to a scene of shock.

Cell phone video of passengers on the N-line inside the 36th St. subway shows people hiding as they heard the sound of gunfire.

Very dramatic video from the incident as the subway arrived at 36th St Sunset Park in Brooklyn. #brooklyn #shooting #nyc pic.twitter.com/5cOdeYPIb1 — Kristoffer Kumm (@Kristofferkumm) April 12, 2022

Police say the suspected gunman, who was wearing a construction vest, put on a gas mask, threw smoke bombs in a subway car, and started shooting.

"There are no known explosive devices on our subway trains," said NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. "And this is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time."

Still the commissioner maintained "nothing," including terrorism, is being ruled out this early in the investigation.

The hunt to track down the suspect produced quick responses from various NYPD and fire officials, as well as federal enforcement agencies.

Police announced Tuesday evening they found a U-Haul truck that was possibly connected to the crime. They were searching for a rental van with an Arizona license plate of #AL31408.

There's still no word on the suspect's motive or how the gunman escaped the scene. Sources say they're using cell phone video from witnesses to help identify the suspect.

"This individual is still on the loose, this person is dangerous," said Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY). "And we're asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert."

Zack Smith, Legal Fellow with the Heritage Foundation told CBN News the situation also exposes wounds of the city's growing violence.



"We're seeing a continued increase of violent crimes: shootings, murders, rapes, robberies, thefts – more generally, just a culture of lawlessness," Smith said.

Upon his election, Mayor Eric Adams (D-NYC) promised to clean up crime in the Big Apple.

Tuesday's attacks remind the public just how far we have to go.

