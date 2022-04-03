3 VA Firefighters Working at Same Station Welcome Their Sons Within 24 Hour Span

Three Virginia firefighters who work with Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services at Fort Belvoir Army Base recently became dads within a 24 hour period.

Kyle Dean, Kyle Frederick, and Michael Irvine each welcomed a son into the world, WJLA News reports.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg shared the exciting news on its Facebook page.

"We are excited to welcome these little ones into the world," the hospital wrote. "Three firefighters from the same station become new dads within a 24 hour period at the same hospital. When you show up for your community, your community shows up for you. Thank you for choosing Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center for your special delivery of life."

Irvine told WJLA that it was a unique situation, leading the medical staff to give them a fitting nickname.

"Once I found out I actually told the nurses, 'Just a heads up - two of my guys are coming as well.' We ended up with the nickname from the nursing staff as the fab three," he said.

Frederick added that the group is looking forward to the boys growing up together.

"We'll get together to do the milestone pictures of all three of them together," he pointed out. "Maybe one day we'll get them up to the firehouse and do a group photo there, too."

Their advice to other parents was to enjoy every moment you can with your kids because they grow up fast.

"Definitely take advantage of it and don't blink because it goes by fast," Frederick noted.

Irvine also encouraged others to embrace the time they have with their little ones.

"The biggest thing is to be present as much as you can. They grow up so quickly so be there as much as you can and enjoy the moments," Irvine said.

Additionally, midwife Julie Weathers, who delivered the Dean's baby, said the three "definitely were a band of brothers, supporting each other as things were happening in real-time."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***