A Miracle: Family Finds Mystery Hero Who Saved Woman's Life With Just Minutes to Spare After Scary Crash Left Her Pinned Under Car

The family of a woman who was crushed by her car and would have died without help from a good Samaritan has been on a quest to find the mystery hero, expressing gratitude and asking for him or her to come forward.

Meagan Mousset, 22, would have likely died after a Jan. 16 accident in Summerville, South Carolina, left her pinned under her vehicle for hours before an anonymous individual saw the wreckage and called 911, WCSC-TV reported.

Mousset’s car had gone off the road and hit a tree. She was ejected and the vehicle rolled on top of her, changing her life in an instant.

“You never know how your life can change in a split second. And mine changed in a split second,” Mousset told the outlet. “The doctors said only 15 more minutes and I would have been dead. And they also said that they have no explanation as to how I survived.”

She suffered a traumatic brain injury among other ailments and was in a coma for eight days.

Her mother, Robin Kloes, started looking for the person who saved her daughter’s life. Kloes told WCRC-TV what it was like to watch her ailing child. She said she asked the Lord to save her.

“I pretty much spent 8 days in the hospital holding her hand and just praying to God that he didn’t take my child from me,” she said.

That’s why she wanted to thank the person who called 911 and ensured Mousset’s survival. She initially turned to media to try and find the person so she could offer gratitude — and a “big hug.”

According to a Facebook post, the family did indeed locate the man, with Mousset writing that the public helped make it happen; the hero wishes to remain anonymous.

“Because of y’all we were able to find the man who saved my life!” she wrote. “He asks that we respect his anonymity by not sharing his name because he is not seeking public recognition.”

Mousset expressed her happiness over finding the man. Thank God she’s safe and the man who helped her was properly thanked!

