Christian Artists Lecrae, Matthew West, Chris Tomlin Joining Pray.com for 'National Day of Prayer' on May 5

Grammy Award-winning artists Chris Tomlin, Lecrae, and Matthew West will join other influential leaders on May 5 for the National Day of Prayer Broadcast.

Pray.com and the National Day of Prayer Task Force are hosting the event from The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. Tens of thousands of prayer gatherings will be highlighted across the country on this special day.

"This annual celebration of year-round prayer brings together citizens from all backgrounds into the throne room of Heaven as we renew our reliance on our Almighty God, and as we lift up our hearts to heaven, praying biblically - not politically - and asking the blessings of God to rest on every leader in every area of influence in our country," said Pray.com co-founder Matthew Potter.

Additional speakers for this year's event will be leading in worship and prayer, including Pastors A. R. Bernard and Skip Heitzig, ministry leaders Chip Ingram and Joni Eareckson Tada, Anne Graham-Lotz, Nick Hall, and National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell.

Potter acknowledges that it is a privilege to have so many talented individuals participating in the occasion.

"What an honor it is to have Chris Tomlin, Lecrae, and Matthew West join us for this important annual event," Potter said. "While these talented, award-winning artists are known for their engaging music, at the heart of everything they create is a desire to exalt the Lord. What a beautiful opportunity it is to have them publicly support this event and join us in prayer."

The 2022 National Day of Prayer Broadcast will take place at 8:00 p.m. EST on May 5. The event will air through partners such as GodTV, Daystar Television Network, the Bott and Faith Radio Networks, and many more – as well as on websites and social media platforms.

For more information on the National Day of Prayer, visit https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/2022broadcast.

