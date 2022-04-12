Dallas Police Searching for Suspect Who Killed Pastor, a 'Man of God' and Father of 6

Law enforcement officials in Dallas, Texas are investigating the murder of a local pastor as his family is left searching for answers to his untimely death.

Karl Arthur Hollins, Jr., 38, was shot and killed by an unknown suspect on April 7 near the 3400 block of Harmon Street in South Dallas, according to Dallas Police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Hollins lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

A unit of the Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect.

Hollins, an ordained pastor, held street services in South Dallas and even had a prison ministry, KDFW-TV reported. He also worked as a security guard.

Details about the case are few. Hollins' family told police he had taken a break from work on the evening he was killed.

Hollins' survivors include his six children, his siblings, and his mother.

"Awesome man of God. Awesome man of God. He taught me what a man is supposed to do for a woman as a man," his mother Tammy Jones told KDFW.

"My brother did not live to 40. That is devastating and it hasn't settled with me just yet," his sister, Crystal Hollins, told the outlet. "I haven't had time because I need to be strong for my momma."

Funeral services for Hollins have not been announced.

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help with this case. Anyone with information should contact Det. C. Walton, #8479 with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 060922-2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in his case. If you have any information, call (214) 373-TIPS, 24-hours, seven days a week.

