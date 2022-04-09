'I Was Possessed by Demons': Man Accused of Killing His Mom Makes Shocking Claim About Evil's Role in Horror

A man accused of murdering his own mother allegedly told authorities he believed he was possessed by demons when he committed the horrific act.

The new revelations surrounding the homicide of Theresa Graham, 74, were recently unveiled in court documents, with an affidavit claiming her son, Yeurashka Graham, 48, admitted to the murder.

“I killed my mother. I did it on I think Mother’s Day, but it wasn’t me,” Graham reportedly told a deputy at El Paso County Criminal Justice Center after his arrest. “I was possessed by demons. Drugs made me do it. Drugs put the demons in me.”

Theresa Graham’s body was discovered under a tarp in May 2021 after officials were alerted about a fire on the residential property.

On the same night, numerous media reports claimed Yeurashka Graham drove a vehicle into other cars and exhibited strange behavior. He allegedly damaged vehicles with a metal pole, waved a crucifix around at people, threatened to kill a cop, and was yelling about Jesus and God, KDVR-TV reported.

Articles published at the time indicate a chaotic and bizarre situation, with multiple officers being called to the scene to subdue Graham. KRDO-TV reported he was reportedly “wielding a religious statue as a weapon.”

One purported victim said he and his dog just narrowly escaped after Graham reportedly hit his car and chased him.

“As he was pushing me back, I jumped out of the car and went down the street trying to get away from him, and he started chasing me in the truck,” Nathan Zarkovacki told KKTV-TV. “So I got into somebody’s backyard, and he started ramming into a whole bunch of other vehicles.”

Graham’s behavior was allegedly so erratic, witnesses placed at least 14 calls to authorities. And recent documents tied to Theresa Graham’s death are now providing even more information on that chaotic evening in May 2021.

In newly released arrest documents, Yeurashka Graham, the Colorado Springs man accused of killing his mother in May 2021, claims he was "possessed by a demon." The affidavit says he told a jail guard, "I know that I killed my mother." I'll have more details tonight on @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/H2j8gTV2tb — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) April 1, 2022

“Yeurashka made numerous statements about God and Jesus and charged at the sergeant while threatening to kill him,” the arrest affidavit reads. “Multiple uses of a Taser were ineffective in controlling Yeurashka, and Yeurashka engaged in a protracted violent struggle with the additional officers who arrived.”

Graham was in jail for these actions when authorities named him a suspect in his mother’s death. The Colorado Springs Police Department released a statement late last month noting detectives “developed probable cause” on March 24 and obtained an arrest warrant for Graham.

“Mr. Graham was served the arrest warrant while he was already in custody at the El Paso County Jail on a separate incident,” the statement read.

Authorities have held back how Theresa Graham was killed, but documents reveal it was “extremely violent and likely protracted in time,” according to The Gazette.

Another bizarre element to the story surrounds purported claims Graham made from jail while talking to his father. He allegedly said a neighbor, whom he assumed was a Christian, “is actually a demon.” He also seemingly blamed this individual for placing a demon inside him.

Graham purportedly said the woman wanted to use a crystal to help heal him, but alleged the moment she tried to do so, everything went haywire.

“And that was the switch. That’s what put the demon into me,” he is quoted in court documents as proclaiming. “That’s when I went nuts.”

A reporter for KRDO-TV tracked the woman down. She said she spoke with Graham about accepting Jesus and that he did, indeed, accept Christ before leaving her home. She also did reportedly indicate in past interviews with authorities she had given him a crystal to help clear up issues he was experiencing, the outlet noted.

Graham was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body. He is set to return to court in May.

