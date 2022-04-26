'It's Going to Make a Difference': CA Church Partners with Builders to Give Temporary Housing to Homeless Mothers

Rather than turn a blind eye to the homeless crisis in California, one church is working to build safe housing to help women and children get back on their feet.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, an empty lot behind Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon is an active construction site as small cabins for homeless mothers are being built.

The church has partnered with building group Amikas and social service provider Home Start to provide temporary housing for women and their children while they take the necessary steps to restore their lives.

"We've been working so hard for so many years, and now we're here," said Lisa Kogan, treasurer of Amikas.

Last August, the city of El Cajon approved a pilot program that runs through December of 2023, which allows for a total of six cabins to be built.

Amikas received the building permit this January and construction began last month.

Rolland Slade, senior pastor at the Meridian Church, told CBN News that he continues to see God move in numerous ways.

"We've seen is people coming together, wanting to be a part of something bigger than themselves. We've all been isolated to ourselves with COVID. We've had volunteers coming every other Saturday to work," the pastor told CBN News. "We get, on average, 30 volunteers ... it's just incredible. People from all over the city. People all over the country want to know how we did it."

"The biggest aha moment from God would be the cooperation from all the necessary people to make it happen ... to make something happen that will benefit people," Pastor Slade said.

The cabins are 12-feet by 12-feet with a porch and have 96 square feet of living space. They will have electricity but no plumbing and tenants are encouraged to be move out ready in 90 days.

Building crews and volunteers are still working to get the six cabins completed by May 30, which is Memorial Day. Slade said he's hopeful that others cities and districts will consider adopting this type of project.

Pastor Slade says that the empty property will now be used for a good cause.

"Even if we just have 12 people go through, it's going to make a difference in 12 lives, and that is, to me, that's what we're called to do in this community, and as this church," the pastor told KABC News.

"It will multiply and can be done not only in El Cajon but in all the other municipalities in San Diego County, Los Angeles, San Francisco. It's something that can just grow exponentially," Slade said. "It's a place to be in community, and part of a community all in one."

Even though the first people to use the cabins will be young mothers, the goal is to serve a greater population of homeless people.

