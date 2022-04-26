Promise Keepers Hosts 'The Free Man Challenge' This Friday, Aims to Help Men Break Away from Porn Addiction

In an age where much of the world pours into our homes through computers and even our mobile phones, it's not surprising that pornography and the addiction it can so easily create have reached epidemic proportions.

Promise Keepers, a Christ-centered organization dedicated to helping men grow in their Christian faith, will host a powerful online event Friday to address the issue and provide healing.

"The Free Man Challenge" will feature new content from a team of trained experts affiliated with Promise Keepers and its ministry partners.



Ken Harrison, president and CEO of Promises Keepers, told CBN News The Prayer Link why porn addiction is a crucial issue within the church.

"Fifty-seven percent of pastors say it's the biggest problem in the church. Sixty-nine percent say their church has been negatively affected by pornography," Harrison told CBN News. "But only 7 percent of churches say they have a program to deal with it. I think this has become an epidemic so quickly that we're not really sure how to deal with it or how to help men get through something that has become so commonplace."

He explained that the free event can help men around the world overcome their addiction to pornography.

"We've partnered with Covenant Eyes, Messenger, Be Broken Ministries, and what we want to do is take all the best of this content for people, put it in a very easy one-hour long program that is not shaming, not condemning, yet convicting," Harrison noted. "We're very blatant, very much with the truth, very much on scripture, but we're not shaming anybody. We realize that this is such a massive problem in the church."

Harrison emphasized that men can ask questions during the event and will have access to valuable resources.

"We have a section, 'Ask an Expert,' where we ask really tough questions," he explained. "'How do I deal with same-sex attraction? What do I do if my child says they're transgender?' All the way up to, 'What do I do about a lust problem and how do I communicate that to my wife?'"

Harrison continued, "In the hour-long program, we deal with these issues. Guys like Miles McPherson, John Bevere ... really good pastors, also Christian counselors. Then we have a 30-day challenge afterward on our app. But we're not going to just leave you after an hour-long event. We're going to walk through with you with 30 days of really in-depth content."

"The hour may not take every little issue because there's so many, but the 30 days will. We're going to get to your issue. It's going to be straight-up biblical content. We're going to try and be like Christ. Repent, the Kingdom of God is at hand but also, I love you," Harrison concluded.

The Free Man Challenge begins at 8:00 pm Eastern this Friday. To register for the event, click here.

