Say Goodbye to Masks on Airplanes, Federal Judge Strikes Down CDC Requirement

WASHINGTON – The TSA and about half a dozen airlines say they're dropping the federal mask mandate for travelers after a ruling by a federal judge. The move, made Monday, is being met with mixed reaction.

Passengers on one Delta flight erupted into cheer when a flight attendant announced they no longer needed to wear their masks.

At airports across the country though, many are still choosing to mask up. "I think it's for our own protection because obviously COVID is still going around," said one passenger at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida, appointed by former President Trump, struck down the mandate, claiming it exceeds the CDC's statutory authority.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has battled against many government coronavirus requirements, praised the ruling. “Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end,” DeSantis tweeted.

The White House confirmed this means the mask order is no longer in effect on a federal level. It's now up to local authorities to enforce mandates.

"This is obviously a disappointing decision," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit."

The ruling could have a political impact on the Biden administration.

"Coronavirus and handling Coronavirus is something a majority of voters believe Biden is doing a good job on," Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of Inside Elections, told CBN's Faith Nation. "But a small number of voters prioritize it or a small number of voters view that as a top issue. A lot of the country has moved on."

Gonzalez says this move could potentially hurt President Biden and Democrats given it's one they generally are more trusted on than others.

For now, the White House says it's reviewing the decision and has yet to announce if it will make an appeal.