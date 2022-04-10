Survey Shows 77% of Managers Strongly Prefer Employees Return to Office After COVID

It's been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced most businesses to modify their work conditions for employees as a way to prevent spreading the disease.

Companies accommodated staff members by allowing them to work from home; however, a recent survey shows that all could come to a screeching halt.

In fact, 77 percent of managers said they're willing to enact "severe consequences"- even firing workers or cutting pay and benefits - for those unwilling to return to the office.

Employment background check company GoodHire polled 3,500 American managers from March 14th to 18th to find out their position on employees working remotely vs. in the office.

The report reveals that 60 percent of managers agreed that a full-time return to the office was imminent. Another 24 percent disagreed, while 16 percent were unsure.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Nearly 75 percent of managers prefer staff to be in the office, citing a potential lack of focus, loss of company culture, and productivity as reasons to bring workers back.

According to the survey, 69 percent of managers admitted that it's difficult to oversee mobile workers and were experiencing burnout with remote management.

Max Wesman, GoodHire's chief operating officer, told Fortune Magazine, "Clearly, managers are struggling. Organizations that find a work arrangement that satisfies the majority of their workforce will benefit in the areas of recruitment, productivity, employee satisfaction, and retention."

When asked if they thought employees preferred to return to the office full-time, 51 percent of managers said they did, while 49 percent said they were unsure.

And nearly 68 percent said they had to modify the hiring process for remote arrangements.

Even though a number of industries across the country have applied a "post-COVID working model," only 19 percent of the managers surveyed said they have started or shared a return-to-the-office plan with employees.

For the full survey results and analysis, click here.