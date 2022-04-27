'We Have to Fight for Those Who Can't Fight for Themselves': OK Rep Introduces 'Partial-Birth Abortion Is Murder Act'

An Oklahoma congressman has proposed legislation that would establish severe punishments on abortionists who practice partial-birth abortion.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) introduced the "Partial-Birth Abortion is Murder Act," on Tuesday which would substantially increase the punishment for abortionists who violate the Partial-Birth Abortion Act of 2003 that carries fines/and or imprisonment of up to two years.

Mullin's bill would strengthen sentencing guidelines to a minimum of five years with a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Oklahoma City television station KOKH-TV.

Mullin said the bill is in response to the five late-term aborted baby bodies found in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

As CBN News reported, pro-life activists gained possession of the remains of five fully-formed babies that reportedly came from a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic. Two physicians who examined photos of the remains believe it is indeed possible the babies were the victims of illegal partial-birth abortion, or even infanticide, according to a report published by LifeNews.com.

"Despite evidence that these babies were murdered in violation of federal law, the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. has failed to seriously investigate Washington Surgi-Clinic and the local abortionist there," Mullin told KOKH. "And tragically, we know this is not the only instance in which this crime has occurred. With this bill, we'll preserve the sanctity of human life and ensure no abortionist can get away with this ever again."

Mullin's bill, which is unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled House, comes after Senate and House lawmakers called for an investigation into the deaths.

"Partial-birth abortion is a cruel and gruesome means to ending human life," Mullin told The Daily Wire. "As a father of six children, including three that came into our lives through the blessing of adoption, I believe wholeheartedly that every human life is precious and that life begins in the womb. We have to fight for those who can't fight for themselves."

Earlier this month, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a similar bill, banning late-term abortions in the Sunshine State.

"This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation," DeSantis said as he signed the bill at an evangelical church in the city of Kissimmee.

DeSantis also used the opportunity to take a swipe at Democrats, some of whom encourage aborting babies up until the mother's ninth month of pregnancy, according to The Daily Wire.

"That is just fundamentally wrong, that is infanticide," he said. "That type of mindset has led to things that really shock the conscience in our society," he added, referring to the remains of babies found in D.C.

"And yet Washington, D.C. is treating that just like we would treat the trash in our lunch or something like that," he said. "It's really horrifying to see that that could go on in our country, but particularly in our nation's capital."