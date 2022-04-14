'When God Appears, Anything Is Possible': Amsterdam Christians' Prayer Song for Ukrainians Goes Viral

More than three months into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world continues to watch the horrors of war unfold daily. And although many people are experiencing heartbreak, they are continuing to mobilize and come together in a show of solidarity with the country.

More recently, a song for Ukraine from a church in Amsterdam is going viral because of its hope-filled message.

"May my prayer arise to you like incense sweet and may our hearts be poured out unceasingly into your glorious heavenly dwelling," the lyrics read. "Lord I pray for Ukraine, Lord I pray for the people. May you forgive and save us."

The song is called Ukrainian 'Subway' song and it began in a subway station in Kiev just weeks earlier and the echoes are now reverberating beyond Ukraine's borders.

A beautiful rendition of the song played during a full Sunday service held on the streets of Amsterdam by Presence Church on March 6th has gone viral.

According to the church's Facebook page they have been conducting outdoor worship services for the last two years.

"We see that when the worship starts, people from the outside fall to their knees and begin to confess their sins," Senior Pastor Wim Hoddenbagh told Revive.

"What we do is not orchestrated. We don't even practice, we just sing around the piano. I hope we embrace simplicity! But also that we embrace the glory of God and the belief that when God appears, anything is possible," he added. "My deepest hope is that we will sanctify ourselves as a church so that God will use us and that we will be available."

Presence Church sent out a personal invitation to Ukrainians to watch their streaming service in early March.

"We want to encourage believers in Ukraine... we want to call on the Name of Jesus with you in this difficult time," it read.

The call is a reminder of scripture's directive to be persistent in prayer.

"We seek God's face in this difficult time. We pray for the situation in the world and for the people affected by the war," Presence wrote on YouTube. "We don't do that from a political standpoint, we seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at God's right hand."

