As 4-Year-Old Publicly Celebrates Trans 'Transition', FL Medical Board Moves to Ban 'Gender-Changes' for Minors

It's another sign of the times. A 4-year-old girl recently made a public spectacle of her transgender transition to being a boy. She was too little to fire off a large hand-held blue smoke device on her own, so her grandmother helped her do it, right in the middle of Vancouver's Pride Parade.

Charlie Danger Lloyd, of British Columbia, Canada, was born female but now identifies as a male after expressing a desire to be a different gender from a young age, Lloyd's mother Alaina Bourrel, 27, confirmed to The Daily Mail.

Video posted online shows the moment when the child and his grandmother held and fired a device known as a "gender reveal cannon" that fired blue smoke and confetti as the parade crowd applauded.

Bourrel told the South West News Service Charlie often told other family members that she wanted to look 'just like daddy' and would try to convince people that she was a boy.

Kellie-Jay Keen of Standing for Women tweeted photos of Charlie's gender reveal, writing: "Charlie Danger Lloyd, four, has wanted to be a boy since the age of two, according to his mother Alaina Bourrel, 27' I repeat 'according to his mother' 'Since the age of 2'."

'Charlie Danger Lloyd, four, has wanted to be a boy since the age of two, according to his mother Alaina Bourrel, 27' I repeat 'according to his mother'

Several Twitter users were appalled by the parents and grandmother's action.

"Until I read '4 years old...' I thought you meant the mother. Poor child. So damaging," one user responded.



"When I was 2 eh! ooh! I don't remember when I was 2. Lock up this child abuser," another user wrote.

Another person tweeted the video of the event writing, "'I'm a boy!' Child, 4, born female announces transition at Pride Parade. Charlie Danger Lloyd, 4, has wanted to be a boy since the age of two, according to his mother Alaina Bourrel, 27. At four? Mum and gran need to be assessed for competence."

As the trans trend has escalated in recent years, officials in several U.S. states have said it's tantamount to child abuse to transition a minor person's gender before they have any comprehension of the irreversible steps they're taking.

States like Texas and Florida are taking steps to protect the welfare of children with gender confusion.

FL Board of Medicine Moves to Ban Physicians from Gender-Change Treatment

For example, the Florida Board of Medicine voted on Aug. 5 to begin the process of setting up a proposed rule that could prohibit physicians from providing gender-changing treatment in the form of hormone therapy or surgery to minors under the age of 18.

The Florida Department of Health's petition to the board also included recommendations that would require adults to wait 24 hours before having any procedure, according to Florida Politics.

Christian Headlines reports the 15-member board with only one "no" vote, advanced the proposed rule, thus launching a process that will take several months and elicit feedback from the public.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo told the assembled media, that the department's recommendations are "aligned with the truth."

"By truth, I mean truth in science, in terms of what we actually know versus what people want to happen," Ladapo said, according to Florida Politics. "I feel like this is a recurring theme. Unfortunately, it is a recurring theme where we are seeing political beliefs overtake scientific reasoning, scientific data."

Children who are struggling with their gender identity should receive counseling, he said.

Quentin Van Meter, a pediatric endocrinologist, also supported the proposed rule, warning the board that the number of children who receive puberty blockers or gender-changing surgery is growing.

"This is what we are dealing with. We're dealing with a monumental epidemic of increasing proportions," he said, according to the Pensacola News Journal. "This is a giant experiment on United States children."

Van Meter told the board that other countries including Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom have stopped all treatment of transgender youths. "They found that there was far more harm than any benefit in allowing these children to receive any kind of medical intervention," he said.

Board Chairman David Diamond, an oncologist, said science and not merely beliefs could be a better marker for the truth. For example, he brought up the breast-cancer treatments adopted in the 1990s that later were discovered to be harmful, The News Journal reports.

"The bottom line is, just because you think something works, does not mean it works," Diamond said. "The point is … we must continuously assess what we're doing and have the capacity to say maybe what we're doing is wrong. Maybe our beliefs are wrong. Maybe we can listen to the other person on the other side or accept the newer data and potentially make our position a little bit better, a little more refined, to better seek the truth."

As CBN's Faithwire reported last month, Chloe Cole, 17, shared her tragic story in a public hearing before the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, explaining her efforts to transition to identifying as a male, which began when she was 13. She has since reversed course and is reportedly trying to help others see the confusion she faced and the residual pain.

I really didn't understand all the ramifications of any of the medical decisions I was making," she said. "I wasn't capable of understanding."

Cole took testosterone and puberty-blocking drugs and even had surgery to remove her breasts, telling the panel how her actions between the ages of 13 and 16 were in some ways irreversible.

She said she realized she was on a path she shouldn't have taken but that it was too late to change some of her actions. Now, Cole wonders if she will be able to have children and struggles with the realization she won't ever be able to breastfeed.

She continued, "That realization, actually, was one of the biggest things that led to me realizing that this was not the path that I should have taken."

Cole encouraged parents not to transition their children, telling Fox News that kids should wait until they are adults to make such decisions. She warned of the damage transitioning can pose to the body and mind, perfectly summarizing these views in her testimony.

"No child should have to experience what I have," Cole said.

