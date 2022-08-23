'Expect to Meet with God': Worship Leader Jenny Weaver Launches Global Ministry to Change Lives with Holy Spirit Power

Worship leader Jenny Weaver ministers to thousands through her online and social media ministry. Once a homeless drug addict and a witch, Jenny is now a true worshipper and lover of God.

Her heart is to lead people into an encounter with the Holy Spirit that will transform them. Her outreach ministry is spreading globally and changing lives.

"'The Core group' is a mentorship for women," Weaver told CBN's Prayerlink. "And my heart was to help women be equipped to do the ministry that Jesus has called us all to do."

The core group launched in April 2022 and has quickly grown to more than 450 groups in the U.S., Australia, South Africa, and the U.K.



"It is incredible what God is doing," she said.

"People are so used to going to church, hearing a sermon, high-fiving their neighbor, walking out, but sometimes there is no real transformation and actual change," Weaver explained. "In these groups, the women come in and they expect to meet with God."

"When they come in, there is deliverance that is happening," she continued. "There's restoration that is happening. Women are crying and holding each other. They're forming life-long kingdom relationships and then they are going out on Saturdays, with this same group, and they are ministering to the community."

As CBN News has reported, Weaver grew up in a dysfunctional home, battling depression and feelings of loneliness.

At 17 years old, she was living on the streets and addicted to drugs.

Weaver was also very involved with the occult and experienced many supernatural encounters with the spirit realm.

"You would feel demon spirits literally walking by you like a human being was walking by you," Jenny told CBN. "Touching you. Scraping the wall. It went from, 'Oh, this is gonna be really fun,'" says Jenny, "into, 'I'm gonna choke you out until you die. I'm gonna take your life.' All the time. Constantly tormented."

One night while in jail, Jenny whispered a prayer and surrendered her life to Jesus Christ. Today she serves as a worship leader at We Are Nations Church in Orlando, FL.

Weaver is well-known for warning believers to be on guard against witchcraft and the occult.

But her core group ministry is going beyond that and seeing women getting healed, set free from addiction, and finding emotional healing.

"We probably have thousands of testimonies at this point," Weaver explained. "Women giving up pill addiction, putting down weed. We have testimonies of women's legs growing out while on prayer with us. After years and years of being wobbly and having pain in their body... being completely healed."

"My heart is to see people set free, whole, and walking in their true identity," reads her Facebook page.

