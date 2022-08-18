'God's Bigger Than One Evil Act': Michigan Church Doesn't Let Firebombing Stop Them From Serving the Needy

A Michigan church is moving forward full-steam ahead feeding the community after its food pantry was firebombed, earlier this week.

Harvest Time Christian Fellowship in South Warren says their resolve is "strong and greater" than the "senseless evil act" that led someone to set fire to thousands of pounds of non-perishable food items.

"The loss was great and devastating, but our resolve is strong and greater than this senseless evil act," read the church's Facebook post. "For more than 30 years we have served South Warren. We will continue to serve South Warren."

According to Fox2Detroit, vandals broke into the storage container Saturday and set the items inside on fire.

"It doesn't make sense why someone would hurt someone who does something good for the community," Pastor Curtiss Ostosh told the outlet.



According to the church's website, they give out about 75,000 pounds of food a month and prepare 1,600 meals for the community.

Ostosh told the Christian Post that about 80 percent of their food supply was destroyed and it would take about $20,000 in donations to see it restored.

But the loss is not stopping the church from its work to help the community.

"God's bigger than one evil act," Ostosh said. "We plan on pushing forward and continuing to share with our church community and the community at large as we have for nearly 31 years."

