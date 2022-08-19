'Made Me…Cry': Police Line Up to Send Off Fallen Officer's Daughter to First Day of Kindergarten

A heartwarming scene unfolded on Aug. 8 outside Lancaster Christian Academy in Smyrna, Tennessee, when scores of police officers lined up to welcome a little girl to kindergarten.

Anna, 5, is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, 44, a detective with the La Vergne Police Department who died last November when he had a medical emergency on duty, the Daily Mail reported.

Cops lined up in honor of his memory — and his little girl — after escorting Anna and her mom, Casey, to the school on motorcycles.

The touching video shows Anna walking through two lines of police, who stood side-by-side as she jubilantly smiled and gave them high fives.

“It was a very, very special day,” Casey Stolinsky told “Inside Edition.”

Anna was delighted and said the procession reminded her of her father; she also reflected on how much she misses him.

“That made me start to cry. I was kind of sad,” she said. “That reminded me of my dad … I never get to see him.”

The little girl said she wants people to know her father was “so special” and “so kind.”

“I wish I could see him again,” Anna added.

Lt. Kevin Stolinsky was indeed revered among not only his family but also his community. La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole praised him after his tragic death.

“He was one of the best of us. He constantly fought to make things better for others. Wasn’t for himself,” Cole said last November. “He was always fighting for other people, and always trying to make any situation [better], whether it was work or life.”

Continue to pray for Anna, Casey, friends, and loved ones continuing to mourn their tragic loss.

