Man Indicted for Allegedly Attempting to Establish an ISIS Outpost in New Mexico

The Department of Justice has indicted a New Mexico man for allegedly attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

According to a grand jury, Herman Leyvoune Wilson, a.k.a Bilal Mu'Min Abdullah, 45, of Albuquerque, attempted to establish an "Islamic State Center" in New Mexico.

The center was established to "teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad."

The document says that from May 2019 to September 2020, Wilson started an online platform to recruit "like-minded individuals" to join the center, and he used the platform to promote ISIS ideology and discuss terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas.

The DOJ also charged him with attempting to obstruct, influence, and impede at least one official proceeding.

In September 2020, Kristopher Matthews and Jaylin Molina were arrested for providing material support to ISIS. They pled guilty to the charge and claimed Wilson radicalized them to ISIS ideology, and that without his influence, "they would never have committed the crimes."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***



According to ABC News, prosecutors accused the men of plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Last month, Matthews was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Molina was sentenced to 18 years.

Wilson tried to cover up his ties to Matthews and Molina at the time of their arrest.

Wilson was arrested Friday and, if convicted, could face up to 20 years in prison for each count.