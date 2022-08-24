Missouri Community Shows Up in a Big Way to Honor Vietnam Vet With No Surviving Family: 'Hundreds Came Out'

A Vietnam veteran who left behind no family when he died back in May received a hero's farewell from his St. Louis, Missouri community Tuesday.

"Hundreds came out to honor a man — about whom they knew nothing beyond the measure of sacrifice he once gave for them," wrote Virginia Kruta on Twitter.

Glenn Cook, 70, left everything he owned to BackStoppers Inc., an organization that provides financial assistance to spouses and children of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

When the group learned Cook donated all his belongings to them and passed without any close contacts, they decided to repay his kindness and hold a farewell service.

According to the DailyWire, Michael Funeral Home joined the effort taking care of the cremation, and Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery took care of the service with full military honors including a nine-gun salute.

"It's always surprising the turnout for someone they don't know," Calvin Whittaker, co-owner of Michael Funeral Home told KSDK-TV. "They understand this vet has done something for this country. They understand this is a little piece they can do for them."

"Our hearts are always with our veterans," he added. "Whether they are fighting for our country or we are laying them to rest. We feel they've given so much of their lives, this is just a small thank you for them. They shouldn't be left alone at the end of their life."

Dozens of vehicles joined in the procession led by the Patriot Guard riders.

Attendees and veterans honored Cook in a salute as the bugler played during the ceremony.

"I love the veterans," attendee Mickey Terry said. "They served this country. We are only able to do what we do now because of them. He's looking down on us right now saying thank you."

Cook served in the U.S. Army.

