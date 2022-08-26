Viral TikTok Depicts Atheist Using ‘God’ as Personal ‘Pronoun’: ‘Nothing Else Validates My Agender-ness’

The social media watchdog Libs of TikTok is highlighting a video posted by an individual using “god” as a “pronoun.”

“‘God’ is me validating my agender-ness,” said the TikTok user, clarifying, “I don’t view myself as a god. I’m an atheist; I don’t believe in gods.”

Nevertheless, the individual said using “god” as a personal “pronoun” is preferable because that person does not identify as male or female — the only two sexes, as outlined by science and Scripture.

By using “god” as a “pronoun,” the person explained, “it’s like I’m existing” while “not existing at the same time — god” and “I am a being” as well as “not a being … like god.”

“People can get offended,” the individual said. “That’s fine, but nothing else validates my agender-ness like that pronoun.”

One of this person’s many pronouns is ‘God’ because “they” don’t have a gender and are existing and not existing at the same time pic.twitter.com/jd6lwBCCnH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 23, 2022

An editor for Fox News argued the TikTok user “is attempting to get others to tacitly endorse her soft atheism” by using “god” as a “pronoun.”

“This person is using ‘God’ as a pronoun because, according to her, God both does and does not exist — she doesn’t believe in God,” wrote Tyler O’Neal. “By insisting on a theological pronoun, she is attempting to get others to tacitly endorse her soft atheism.”

“The pronoun craze isn’t just about making people feel comfortable in their new self-constructed identities, it’s about controlling language and policing thought,” he added.

Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Republican Party of Arizona, wrote, “This is a crazy person.”

As the ultimate source of truth, the Bible makes clear God created human beings in His image and designed them as only two sexes: Male and female (Genesis 1:27). Scripture also speaks directly to the issue of God’s existence.

In Romans 1:20, the Apostle Paul wrote, “For His invisible attributes, namely, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse” (ESV).

