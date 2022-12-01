Atheists ‘Insist’ Georgia Police ‘Immediately Remove’ Large Cross Outside Headquarters, Claim Complainant Fears for His or Her Safety

An atheist activist group is “insisting” a Georgia police department “immediately remove” a large cross outside its office.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) recently fired off a letter to the Swainsboro Police Department in Swainsboro, Georgia, telling Police Chief Randy Ellison the Latin cross makes it look as though the government is officially supporting Christianity.

“The cross unabashedly creates the perception of official government support for Christianity,” the letter read. “It conveys the message to the 30% of Americans who are not religious that they are not ‘favored members of the political community.'”

The complaint came after a local citizen reportedly reached out to the FFRF with concerns. This individual purportedly fears for their safety.

“Our complainant feels that their safety may be compromised as a non-Christian because the police department has officially affiliated itself with Christianity,” the letter read.

The atheist group believes the cross’ presence is a “direct violation of the Establishment Clause” of the U.S. Constitution.

FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor called it “particularly distasteful” that the cross is affixed to a “flagpole flying the American flag,” inappropriately tying faith with the flag, in her view.

The FFRF asked the police department to take swift action in relation to the complaint.

“We ask that the Swainsboro Police Department remove the cross from its property immediately or direct the display be moved to a more appropriate private location,” the letter concludes.

CBN’s Faithwire reached out to Ellison and other officials for comment but has not yet received a response. This story will be updated as new details emerge.

