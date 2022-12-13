Christian Author's Mission - Raise $100,000 to Buy Bibles for Persecuted Church This Christmas: Here's How You Can Help

A Christian author is putting his own books and digital public domain works to good use, selling them through Amazon and his own website in order to raise money to purchase Bibles for the persecuted church.

Jan Blonk, a native of the Netherlands, first started his The Cause of Christ website in 2017. He is the author of 16 Christian books.

"Two years ago, I started to publish public domain works," he told CBN News in an email. "Since Amazon only pays 35% royalty for public domain works, I set up Christ-Centered Books. I price most of the books at $0.99, being competitive with others who are doing the same. I published them on Christ-Centered Books and Amazon."

The main goal stated on Blonk's website is to raise money for Bibles. For every book purchased, 75 percent of the royalty goes to purchasing Bibles through Open Doors U.S.A. Even though he's not associated with the ministry, he has designated Open Doors to receive the funding to purchase Bibles.

The author said one New Testament verse that has been instrumental in all of his fundraising efforts is Mark 9:41 which reads:

"For truly, I say to you, whoever gives you a cup of water to drink because you belong to Christ will by no means lose his reward."

"Since a $0.99 book gives $0.66 in royalty (after the external payment fee of $0.30 plus 3% of the cost), the 75% would come to $0.50 per book. 14 books at $0.99 would provide one Bible," Blonk explained.

"No matter how "small" the gesture may seem, like buying a $0.99 book as part of a fundraiser for the persecuted church, it has eternal value," he noted.

Blong explained his "book deals" for Bibles idea to CBN News.

"About 2 months ago, I came up with the idea of offering "book deals," which are characterized by (receiving) a large number of books for $10.00," he continued.

During the month of December, Blonk is trying to raise funds to purchase 100,000 Bibles. If you purchase, one $10 book deal, you will be giving someone a free Bible. In addition, you will receive free 10 book deals that you can keep or use yourself. You can find out more information about the fundraiser here: https://thecauseofchrist.com/christmas/

Currently, the online bookstore has 17 categories of book subjects from Biblical Studies to Theology. There is also a FREE category containing 43 free books on all types of Christian subjects, including Jesus, Soul winning, battling sexual temptations and sins, discipleship, holiness, God, The Holy Ghost, ancient prophets, evangelism, and commentaries.

Blonk explained to CBN News that even though he was raised in a traditional church in the Netherlands, he considered God a "boogeyman." But later in life, he said, God opened his eyes through scripture.

"Raised in a traditional church in the Netherlands, I considered God as a "boogeyman." For about ten years, I was very legalistic, to say the least, trying to earn God's favor and acceptance," he wrote. "In my early twenties, the Lord opened my eyes through a verse in John: "You search the Scriptures because you think that in them you have eternal life; and it is they that bear witness about me" (John 5:39). Then, I saw that the Scriptures are all about the person and work of Jesus Christ, and embraced Him by faith."

Blonk has also opened his fundraising idea for other ministries to use. All they have to do is share a book or a book deal with their followers and receive a royalty for each purchase. The website notes, "As long as the funds will be used for the spread of God's gospel or the relief of His saints, we're a perfect fit."

