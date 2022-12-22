Ex-Trans Influencer Oli London Denounces LGBT Activist's Claim That 'Detransitioning' Not Real

Social media influencer Oli London, who announced a few months ago that he would no longer be living his life as a transgender woman, said he was "horrified" after an LGBT activist told a congressional hearing last week that "detransitioning" is not "a real thing."

Fox News reports LGBT activist Jessie Pocock was asked about individuals who decide to detransition at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee.

"I've just never heard of a case of anyone detransitioning, so I honestly don't think it's a real thing," Pocock told U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) during the hearing.

CBN News has reported multiple accounts of people who realized they made a huge and in many ways irreversible, mistake by undergoing transgender treatments.

London told Fox in an exclusive interview that this type of talk contradicts stories of people like himself, but also adds to the hatred and bullying of those who have had remorse about attempting to change their gender.

"You know, there's thousands and thousands of kids that have gone through these horrifying gender surgeries. And in places like Oregon, 15-year-olds can have these genital reassignment surgeries without the consent of their parents. I mean, that is absolutely horrifying," London said.

"Whatever people agree on — trans issues, LGBT — these are kids. You know the fact that a kid can go behind their parents that can do this is absolutely shocking. And Cloud was just trying to highlight that there are kids out there, and they need their voices heard, and they shouldn't be silenced."

"Now, she's (Pocock) a very prominent LGBT activist, head of an organization speaking before the House Oversight Committee. So, she obviously has a lot of influence and power. She was saying that these people do not even exist. People like me don't exist," London told Fox News.

As CBN News reported in October, London shocked his millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube when he told them he would no longer be transgender but would embrace his God-given identity as a man.

Oli told CBN News his decision to detransition all began with finding God.

"I actually started going to church three months ago and I go several times a week now," he told CBN News. "I've been reading the Bible, I've been learning online, and watching YouTube videos about the teaching of Jesus and that has really helped me in my detransition. It made me realize that God made me the way He did (and) I should just stick with who I am, be who I am, and just find happiness."

Born a white man, London had 32 plastic surgeries totaling more than $300,000 to make him look like a Korean woman. He was on the verge of traveling to Bangkok, Thailand to undergo gender reassignment surgery and get breast implants when God began to deal with his heart.

"I was going to church and I was thinking, 'Why am I doing this? What's the reason behind this?' God made me the way I am and I shouldn't be chasing this, it's not right," he shared.

In a YouTube video titled "Explaining my Detransition", London told his 60,000 subscribers that after living as a woman for the last six months he now wanted to live as a man. He believes if he had had the surgery he would have regretted it.

"I was just experiencing gender dysphoria and I would have ruined my life and been super unhappy," he told CBN News.

London is the latest and most notable figure to detransition and joins a host of others who share that altering their gender did not make their life any easier.

London is now using his platform to speak out about the harmful effects of pushing transgender treatments to minors.

"I just want to speak up because there are a lot of people out there who are confused about who they are," he said. "I just want people to be the way they are born, the way that God intended."

London bluntly added, "Children should not be transitioning."

READ: 'Not Religion, but Jesus': How a Former Trans Man Is Using Her TikTok to Reach Millions with God's Redemptive Love

MORE: 'The Detransition Diaries': These Ex-Trans Girls Say Transitioning Only Made Everything Worse

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***