'Showing Them Love, Giving Them Hope': CBN Spreads Christmas Cheer in Norfolk Neighborhood

NORFOLK, Virginia - Christmas is less than a week away and The Christian Broadcasting Network recently spread a little cheer and blessings to neighbors in its community.

From groceries and toys to hot meals and hugs, over the weekend CBN reached out to help more than 300 families in the Huntersville section of Norfolk, VA celebrate the true reason for the season.

"The need is incredible here and it's just a blessing to be able to provide for those needs today," Mary Allsbrook, Project Manager for CBN, said in an interview with CBN News.

Pastor Nathan Butler of Victorious Living Church of God in Christ spoke of the needs in the community.

"This neighborhood is just hurting for so many things and we always tell people 'We're solutionists,'" Butler told CBN News. "We come out showing them love, giving them hope."

The holiday celebration included fun and gifts as well groceries for Christmas dinner, complete with a turkey.

Given rising food prices, many expressed gratitude for the support.

"It helps," said Norfolk resident Marvin Bell. "Everything helps. Sometimes in our area jobs are kinda scarce. We love people like this. They always come through and help us out in time of struggle."

A delicious hot meal prepared by Operation Blessing also added joy to the festivities.

And members of the U.S. military came to lend their time and support for the cause. "It's just a great experience to come back and give back to the community and spread love and joy," said Army Master Sergeant Shavodka Burton.

And Christmas wouldn't be complete without toys for the kids. Dolls, footballs, and much more were given out to children of all ages.

"Some unfortunate families out there don't really get to have a lot of gifts this year," said mother of four Julie Techaira. "So, it's really nice to have the community help us out and give us some things that we need for the kids."

"It's good for the kids to see that people still care about them having great Christmases and having good toys," said Jasmine Bond. "We're just so grateful."

Many also received a Superbook Christmas box filled with DVDs and activity books for the whole family.

"This is a true blessing, especially in this time where we're all trying to make it work with what we have and to be able to have some part of the community that has food, toys, entertainment just to gather other people," said Tenen Williams. "It's a blessing."

At the end of the day the spirit of the season was on full display.

"For us to be able to come here today and show them that Jesus loves them and that's what Christmas is all about that he came as a baby," explained Allsbrook. "He came for everyone. We hope they get that message today."

Angela Holmes, who attended the event with the purpose of sharing the gospel with others, agrees.

"That's what this is all about," said Holmes. "It's about giving back to the community, coming back as a community and letting them know that Jesus is the reason for the season."