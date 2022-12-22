Ukraine's Zelenskyy Gets His Wish: More Money and Patriot Missiles Coming

Fresh from the frontlines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky met with President Biden in the Oval Office Wednesday and then addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

During his Washington visit, Zelenskyy stressed the need for ongoing U.S. support in Ukraine's war against Russia, and he is not returning home empty handed.

Zelenskyy appeared before a joint session of Congress where he thanked the American people for their help as his country battles the Russian invasion.

"Russia could stop its aggression really if it wanted to," Zelenskyy insisted. "But you can speed up our victory."

The Ukrainian president was the first wartime leader to address both houses of the U.S. Congress since Winston Churchill. He said more help is needed if Ukraine is to defeat Putin's army.

"Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security in democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelenskyy said.

And the Ukrainian president is likely to get his wish.

Earlier at the White House, Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $2 billion.

The assistance includes the deployment of advance surface-to-air Patriot Missiles – America's premier air defense system. Zelenskyy has requested those Patriots to ward off Russian missile and drone attacks.

"We need to be working with the Ukrainians to give them the ability to go on the offensive, because you cannot win a war on the defensive," explained former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Patrick Mulroy.



Ukraine aid is also included in the nearly $2 trillion Omnibus Spending Bill – $45 billion is slated to go to both Ukraine and NATO in fiscal year 2023.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell insists aid to Ukraine is a top concern for most Republicans.

"Providing assistance for the Ukrainians to defeat the Russians, that's the number one priority for the United States right now," McConnell insisted.

Kevin McCarthy, who's seeking to become Speaker of the House when Republicans take control early next month, warns his members won't be writing Ukraine a blank check. Many of them want accountability for the billions of dollars and weapons already sent to Zelenskyy's government.

In the meantime, ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine's power grid mean many Ukrainians are in for a cold, harsh winter without electricity. Although many also lack food and water, Zelenskyy says his people will endure. And he predicts Russian President Putin may launch a major ground offensive in the spring, but he says with America's help, his countrymen will claim victory.

"May God protect our brave troops and citizens," Zelenskyy said. "May God forever bless the United States of America, Merry Christmas and Happy, Victorious New Year."