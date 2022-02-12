'Bravery': Police Corporal Jumps in Front of Oncoming Car to Save Student's Life Just in the Nick of Time

A Maryland crossing guard is enjoying much-deserved praise after jumping in front of a car to save a child’s life.

Video of the shocking incident was shared on Facebook Friday by Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, with officials responding with praise and adoration for the selfless action.

“Gratitude and prayers to Corporal Annette Goodyear from the North East Police Department for her heroism in saving this NEMS student this morning,” Hornberger wrote.

Video shows Goodyear attempting to stop a car so a student could cross. When the student started jogging across the street, the car kept going, forcing the guard to make a split-second decision to push the child out of the way.

Goodyear was struck during the incident:

The driver purportedly stopped to help Goodyear after hitting her, WJLA-TV reported.

Cecil County Public Schools also released a statement offering gratitude to Goodyear, noting she was “treated and released from the hospital.”

“We want to take a moment to recognize Officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department for her heroic actions today,” the statement read. “We are forever grateful for the selfless response of this hero.”

As for Goodyear, she told WTTG-TV she has never in her 14 years on the job experienced anything like what unfolded Friday morning.

“It was strange. As I’m lying there, I’m thinking to myself, ‘This actually did happen.’ I didn’t even know what to think about at that point,” Goodyear said. “It didn’t seem real as it was happening.”

The crossing guard also explained why she made the selfless decision that was potentially life-saving.

“For me, I’m a parent as well, and it’s like I just want to make sure all these children are safe,” she said. “And it didn’t matter if I was struck or not.”

Hornberger said North East, Maryland, officials are “already working on commendations” for the officer’s “bravery and swift action.”

