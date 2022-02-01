COVID Vaccine for Babies Could be Available Soon, CDC Cites Number of Infant Deaths

Babies as young as 6-months-old may soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer is expected to submit data to the FDA for emergency use. If all falls into place, parents who have been anxiously waiting to vaccinate their kids will be able to do so.

However, some are questioning the move, given that children tend to have less severe symptoms. CDC leaders feel the 85 million kids who've texted positive and 700 deaths are reason enough.

Pfizer's request to greenlight a baby vaccine comes after a rocky start in clinical trials.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, and current board member of Pfizer believes they've made enough progress to seek emergency use for young children as soon as mid-February. It's a deadline Dr. Gottlieb doesn't support.

"You're looking at a timeline where this would be pushed at best into late March," Gottlieb said. "Because you'd have to re-adjudicate the data, and get the vaccine out into the supply chain. And by the time that happens, I think you're looking at a March date - maybe late March."

As clinical trials in children move forward, massive pushback against mandates continues worldwide.

In New York City, unvaccinated police and firefighters face termination if not vaccinated by the Feb. 11th deadline. The city's mandate affects thousands of businesses and municipal workers alike.

In Canada, nearly 12,000 truck drivers could be barred from entering the U.S. if they fail to get fully vaccinated.

The mandates have sparked a massive protest with truckers blocking entry points to Montana and North Dakota.

"It's just too invasive," said one Canadian protester. "It just goes against everything we've known as a democratic people."

A GoFundMe page supporting this effort called "Freedom Convoy" has raised nearly $10 million for food and lodging for participating truckers.

That's more than three times the amount of money Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party of Canada raised for political campaigns during the last three months of 2021.

COVID mandates are also reaching the military as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin denied the request of seven Republican governors that would have allowed their national guardsman to refuse the vaccine without consequence.

No litigation has been filed yet, however, the dispute could make its way to court, depending on how far they wish to fight.

