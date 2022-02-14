Farmers Gather in KY to Honor God During 'Global Agriculture Day of Prayer'

Thousands of farmers will gather in Kentucky Friday for the Global Agriculture Day of Prayer, a way to honor God and give thanks for their harvest.

More than one million farmers, along with other people in the agriculture industry are taking part in the prayer gathering, as well as several special guests including Franklin Graham, president, and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Graham will address viewers by video and explain how his ministry, Samaritan's Purse, is assisting farmers affected by last year's tornado.

Don and Jodie Lamb of Lamb Farms in Lebanon, Indiana are among the many guest speakers who will be praying at the event on Feb. 18.

During a recent interview with CBN News, the Lambs pointed out that they live by the motto of growing food, family, and faith.

Don explained why it's so important for people to be a part of Global Agriculture Day of Prayer.

"Agriculture and the gospel have always had a really great link," he said. "There's so much crossover between the harvest and taking care of the fields with the gospel message. It's very natural for farmers to be connected to God and through that, connected to prayer."

He also emphasized the likeness between his faith and being a successful farmer.

"God sends the rain on the righteous and the unrighteous so I can't say that I couldn't be a farmer without God," Don noted. "But I sure couldn't be the farmer that I want to be without God and I wouldn't have that assurance that He's taking care of us no matter what. In farming, there's a lot of uncertainties and for me, having God at the center of our farm is a big part of that."

Jodi told CBN News that she serves in a supportive role for her husband by making sure he's taken care of so he can effectively do his job.

"Definitely make sure he's fed well, encourage, and come alongside however we can," she explained.

During Friday's event, Jodi pointed out that she will be specifically praying for the marriages of farmers to flourish.

"Farmers are unique. Don will always say we are a small percentage of what goes on in the world," she told CBN News. "As a farmer's wife, a lot of times we feel somewhat alone. I'm excited and looking forward to the opportunity to come together as spouses, as wives of farmers to pray together for what God intends for us to be doing as we support and love one another. We need to come before Him for that strength for sure."

Event organizers are also promoting the PTL Challenge that is being shared with people worldwide.

"The PTL Challenge is to start praying, text some people that you know of, and then to live out this prayer time together," Dona said. "With technology, the whole world can be involved in this prayer event and so that's what it's about. Getting as many people around the globe involved in praying and glorifying God through agriculture."

The goal is to pack Freedom Hall, which can hold 12,000 people, and to have one million people throughout the world praying online during the event.

Global Agriculture Day of Prayer will take place at 7:30 a.m. EST on Feb. 18 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky. The event can also be viewed online at prayingfarmers.com.

