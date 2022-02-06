Georgia Church Destroyed After Devastating Fire Breaks Out During Worship Service

A church in Coffee County, Georgia was destroyed Wednesday after a massive fire broke out while in the middle of an evening worship service.

During a live stream of Douglas Christian Fellowship Church of God, members can be seen pointing to something off in the distance while worship leaders were singing.

Congregants started to quickly evacuate the building.

Robert Preston Jr. of DouglasNow reported from outside the church, showing the sheer devastation from the blaze.

"This is pretty impressive, and I don't mean impressive in a good way," said Preston from the scene. "This fire happened in a hurry, it spread in a hurry, and it did a lot of damage in a hurry."

He added, "And it's just incredible, and I say incredible, now, in a good way that nobody was hurt. We're so thankful."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, despite initial reports saying that a propane tank at the church exploded.

Members of the community shared their prayers and offered support to the church on its Facebook page following the fire.

"Where there is a will God will ma[ke] a way," wrote one user.

Another follower wrote, "We will praise Him in the storm."

The church held an outdoor service Sunday morning where one of the pastors told congregants that they will continue to gather for all of its services and Bible studies at a nearby sanctuary.

"It's just wonderful how God works," said the pastor.

