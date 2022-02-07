Minneapolis Mayor Suspends 'No Knock' Warrants Following Fatal Police Shooting

Demonstrators marched in Minneapolis on Sunday night and chanted the city's Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman "has got to go" following the killing of a Black man by police.

Amir Locke was shot by officers inside a Minneapolis apartment where they were serving a search warrant early Wednesday.

Locke's parents and their attorneys say the 22-year-old was “executed” by a Minneapolis SWAT team that woke him from a deep sleep, and that he reached in confusion for a legal firearm to protect himself.

Police body camera footage shows the officers entering a downtown apartment with a key, then loudly announced their presence, kicked a sofa where Locke had been under a comforter, then shot him when he showed a gun - all in the span of a few seconds.

The Minneapolis mayor has imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the moratorium is effective immediately and will ban both requests for and the execution of warrants in which police do not announce themselves.

Locke's death has renewed calls in Minneapolis for police accountability and justice for Black people who are too often victims.