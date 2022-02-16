'Needless Death and Destruction': Biden Warns Russia of Painful Consequences of Ukraine Invasion

Russian officials claim they are pulling back troops from near Ukraine and are open to more talks. But on Tuesday, President Biden said there is no indication Russia is backing off.

"We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases," he said.

The Biden administration is warning Russia that the U.S. is ready to respond with sanctions and defend NATO territory.

"If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation. The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction," explained President Biden.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) and other senators say the U.S. should impose sanctions on Russia now.

"I hope the administration is not going to wait until after an incursion to turn the screws and put some real sanctions on the Russians," said McConnell. "At that point, arguably, it's a little too late."

President Biden also said that economic sanctions against Russia will have an impact here at home.

"I will not pretend this will be painless," he explained. "There could be impact on our energy prices. So, we're taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset raising prices."

Biden also sent a message to the Russian people. "To the citizens of Russia, you are not our enemy. And I do not believe you want a bloody destructive war with Ukraine."

Meanwhile, several hundred soldiers from the 101 Airborne and Fort Campbell are on their way to eastern Europe as part of the U.S. effort to support NATO allies.