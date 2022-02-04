'Please Pray': Anne Graham Lotz Gives Update in Daughter Rachel-Ruth's 'Faith-Stretching Journey' After 2 Heart Attacks

Evangelist and author Anne Graham Lotz — daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham — revealed in a Facebook post that her daughter Rachel-Ruth is heading to cardiac rehab after suffering two heart attacks last month.

Lotz said these treatments are “a critical first step towards recovery,” and thanked fans for praying for her daughter and family during this difficult time.

“Thank you for continuing to pray for all of us in this faith-stretching journey,” she wrote. “Please pray for Rachel-Ruth’s restoration to full health and strength with no setbacks or complications.”

As is typical of Lotz’s posts, she concluded her Facebook message with a Bible verse and encouraged fans to “praise God” alongside her and her family. The Scripture, Psalm 28:7, reads: “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and He helps me.”

As Faithwire previously reported, Rachel-Ruth faced an uncertain health battle in early January after being rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Lotz immediately took to Facebook to ask for prayer.

“Multiple times I have prayed Psalm 73:26 for people who were struggling with heart issues: My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever,” Lotz wrote at the time. “I am now driving the stake of my faith down deep into this promise for my daughter, Rachel-Ruth. She was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night with a heart attack, followed by a catheterization. Sunday afternoon, she had a second heart attack, followed by another catheterization.”

A few days later, the author and evangelist noted the family’s prayers were answered and Rachel-Ruth would be released from the hospital. She was diagnosed at the time with spontaneous coronary artery dissection.

“God has heard and answered our prayers!” Lotz wrote. “Join us in praising Him! He has surely been an ever-present help in times of trouble.”

Rachel-Ruth’s health scare comes just months after Lotz’s son, Jonathan, also faced a severe battle with COVID-19 that left him in serious condition before his recovery.

Lotz, too, faced a harrowing breast cancer battle — a journey that deepened her prayer life.

Please continue to pray for Rachel-Ruth as she navigates cardiac rehab and her ongoing recovery.

