Report Shows Uptick in Requests for Chemical Abortions Since Texas Heartbeat Act Takes Effect

The number of women illegally obtaining abortion pills from an organization called Aid Access has seen a shocking increase, according to a report from the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The increase in accessibility started after the Texas Heartbeat Act took effect on Sept. 1 of last year, according to the findings. The law (SB8) bans most abortions in the state after a fetal heartbeat is detected around the six-week mark and before most women even know they are pregnant.

Aid Access, an organization that delivers abortion-inducing medication to people worldwide, received an average of 10 requests for illegal abortion pills per day before SB8 was enacted.

After Sept. 1, the average number of requests sent to the pro-abortion group skyrocketed to 61 per day, according to JAMA.

CBN News previously reported that the pro-life movement has long warned of the possible complications to women from chemical abortion, beyond the killing of the unborn child.

Abortion pills are a combination of two drugs known as mifepristone and misoprostol that, taken over a period of a few days by women who are no more than 10 weeks pregnant, will induce an abortion.

But without a doctor's exam, there's concern the woman may misjudge how far along she is. And the process of chemical abortion is fraught with risks from excessive bleeding to infection.

Pro-life group, Texas Right to Life, says it's aware of the push towards illegal chemical abortions and will continue to protect preborn children.

"We will continue to work to hold out-of-country actors, such as Aid Access, accountable to our life-saving laws and educate women on the dangers of self-managed abortion," the group said in a statement.

In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to Aid Access, warning the organization to stop supplying "violative drugs into U.S. Commerce."

"The sale of misbranded and unapproved new drugs poses an inherent risk to consumers who purchase those products," the letter reads. "Drugs that have circumvented regulatory safeguards may be contaminated; counterfeit, contain varying amounts of active ingredients, or contain different ingredients altogether."

Ultimately, Texas Right to Life believes the SB8 is saving at least 100 preborn lives each day.

"We believe every woman and child is made in the image and likeness of God and deserves protection," the group says. "The fact remains that despite the best efforts of the global abortion industry, thousands of lives are still being saved by the historic Texas Heartbeat Act."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***