Secret Surveillance Discovered at a University: Big Brother IS Watching After All

Is big brother watching your every move on campus? He is, in our nation's capital.

On this week's episode of The Global Lane, Campus Reform editor-in-chief Celine Ciccio says George Washington University students recently learned that they were subjected to a secret surveillance program last fall.

Students were tracked by the school's wifi system which they have to log into for their course work.

"The university president did apologize after the fact," Ciccio said, "not really for the content of what the school's program was doing, but more so for not having informed students beforehand."

CBN News asked the editor if the students even cared about the surveillance.

"What's interesting about this is often students don't know what their individual rights are," Ciccio explained. "Universities often take advantage of this."

"At the Leadership Institute at Campus Reform, we have been reporting on this slow chipping away of individual rights and the attitude toward individual rights on campus for years," she noted.

"For example, at Clara University in California, we saw students encouraged to kind of tattle on their peers for breaking COVID guidelines," Ciccio said. "University of Denver students willingly downloaded an app that tracked them in similar ways in the name of contact tracing. So the point here is students are often quite willing to give up these freedoms because they're not accustomed yet to what their either individualism and individuality affords them."

"So really where George Washington University really messed up here was by not telling students in the first place," she explained.

