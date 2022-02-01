T-Mobile Tells Corporate Employees to Get Vaccinated Against COVID by April or Face Termination

Another big business entity is telling its corporate employees to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their job.

Corporate employees with T-Mobile were warned to take the necessary action by April 2, according to a company memo posted on the blog, The T-MO Report.

Staff members who are only partly vaccinated by Feb. 21 will be placed on unpaid leave until they are deemed fully vaccinated.

The memo, addressed to "all employees (excluding international)," stated that the vaccine rules do not apply to field technicians and multiple retail roles. However, employees who have a pending or approved medical or religious exemption through T-Mobile's human resources department are "excluded from this action" until their accommodation becomes official.

Vaccination requirements have been a disputed issue, leading to numerous lawsuits with some arguing it's an overreach by the federal government.

Still, other large U.S. companies have imposed similar deadlines on their employees.

Carhartt, a clothing and workwear retailer, faced social media backlash last month after its CEO said the company would continue its mandatory vaccination policy despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that companies don't have to do that.

The company's CEO, Mark Valade, told his employees in a memo on Jan. 14 that the vaccine policy would remain in place.

"We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the Supreme Court's recent ruling doesn't impact that core value," Valade stated.

CBN News previously reported that the high court stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

After the Supreme Court's decision, President Biden said in a statement he was "disappointed" in the ruling, but he then encouraged states and large employers to still require their staff to be vaccinated anyway to "make their workplaces as safe as possible for employees."

Citigroup employees were also told to comply with a companywide COVID-19 vaccine requirement by Jan. 14. Unvaccinated staff members would be placed on unpaid leave, then terminated by the end of the month unless an exemption is approved.

CBN News reached out to T-Mobile for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

