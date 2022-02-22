Touched the Hearts of Many': Pro-Life Believer, 27-Year-Old Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel Dies After Accident

A 27-year-old Alabama beauty queen has died after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident.

Zoe Sozo Bethel was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021 and died on February 18, 2022, according to a family post on Instagram.

"On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries," they wrote.

According to another post, Zoe had suffered severe damage to her brain and brainstem after an accident, last Thursday. Family members wrote that she was in a coma.

"Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left," read an earlier post. "We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like."

In addition to being Miss Alabama 2021, Bethel served as a political commentator for the Republican Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA and Liberty University's Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.

Family members described Bethel as "beloved" and someone who "touched the hearts of many people."

A Turning Point USA spokesperson wrote on Instagram that Zoe would "not be forgotten".

"We are so honored to have known Zoe Sozo Bethel. She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace, elegance, and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts and minds of people everywhere. We cherish you, and you will not be forgotten, Zoe."

Grace Saldana, editor-in-chief of the RSBNetwork, honored Bethel with a series of photos.

"In loving memory of Zoe," the tweet reads. "Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I'll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace."

And Students for Life of America post a tribute on Twitter.

"Our hearts are breaking over the news of Zoe Bethel's unexpected passing," Students for Life of America also tweeted Monday. "From choosing life during her own unexpected pregnancy to sharing her story & encouraging thousands of pro-life student leaders, she has always been a shining light and fierce advocate for life."

Her untimely passing comes less than a month after the tragic death of Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst.

Bethel's family has asked for "effectual and fervent prayers" and additional support for medical and burial costs through a GoFundMe account.

