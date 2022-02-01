University of New Hampshire Course Gives Credit to Call Out Offensive Language

A University of New Hampshire course is drawing criticism on social media for requiring students to confront someone for their "ableist, racist, or homophobic use of language."

According to course work posted online, an introductory communications class requires students to "call in" and record an encounter with someone who uses racist, homophobic, or ableist language for 10% of their grade.

University of New Hamshire assignment requires students to find someone to accuse of being racist, homophobic or ableist pic.twitter.com/RW6wBZA1B1 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2022

According to the school's website, the course is taught by Professor Edward Reynolds.

The syllabus description says students should provide "a brief orthographic transcript of what was said" and how the student confronted that person. However, the confrontation could not be public and not recorded.

"Call in someone on their ableist, racist, or homophobic use of language, for microaggressions (or an act of racism) towards a person of color, homophobia against LGBTQI+, or ableism against a disabled person," the course description states.

"Do you're calling out in a safe way," it continues. "Keep it face to face and private (but transcribe it and record it for your practice session)"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Critics online say the assignment allows students to make up instances of discrimination.

New Hampshire state Rep. Joe Alexander (R-Goffstown) told the New Hampshire Journal Reynold's class requirement was a witch-hunt.

"As far as I'm concerned the public has a right to know why tax dollars are being spent on student witch-hunts. Make no mistake, New Hampshire institutions of higher learning are not immune to the sort of 'woke-ness' that is prevalent in the swampiest parts of this country. The public needs answers," he said.

"Let me be very clear – students should not be asked to accuse one another of racism," Karoline Leavitt, an assistant press secretary during the Trump administration, told the outlet. "Unfortunately, our teachers' unions and educators have forgotten they work on behalf of the taxpayers, and our curriculum is failing our students."

CBN News has reached out to the University of New Hampshire and Mr. Reynolds for a statement on the course requirement. At the time of publication, they has not responded. If they do, we will post their responses here.