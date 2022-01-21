49 Years After Roe v Wade: 'Where's the Lawyer for the Baby?'

Forty-nine years have now passed since the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade made abortion-on-demand legal throughout America.

Is the U.S. Supreme Court now poised to overturn that decision later this year?

Evangelist Alveda King, a niece of Dr. Martin Luther King and daughter of civil rights leader A.D. King, believes the pro-life movement is making significant gains, yet she asks, "Where's the lawyer for the baby? How can the dream survive if we murder our children?"

Appearing on this week's episode of the CBN News program The Global Lane, King, the founder of Speak for Life said while she is "praying hard " about the upcoming SCOTUS decision, a massive education campaign across America has effectively changed attitudes about abortion--more young people are now choosing life.

"Young people again are keeping their babies, the young ladies, and the young men," she explained. " A woman has a right to choose what she does with her body. The baby's not her body and so the young people are able to think to study, to research. And again, women are going through with their pregnancies a little more now, and we are happy about that."

And if they were alive today, would her father and Uncle Martin be leading the March for Life?

"They would not be leading the pro-life movement. They would be including everything, even fights over COVID who took the shot, who didn't," she noted. "They would put it all together into prayer, into positive action regarding human dignity, and they would be praying. "

King said the civil rights movement of the 1960s "began in the church with preachers, preachers and prophets led that movement."

She said movements today are led by politicians and rioters.

"So, we need to return to God. That's probably the first thing we have to consider as we are trying to get solutions to these problems," King insisted.

So, how should pro-life advocates be praying in advance of the Mississippi Dobbs case, the landmark abortion ruling expected by late spring?

So, how should pro-life advocates be praying in advance of the Mississippi Dobbs case, the landmark abortion ruling expected by late spring?

Hear Alveda King's answer by watching the full interview below