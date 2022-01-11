'A Walking Miracle': Baseball Coach Who Spent 29 Days in Coma Holds Nothing Back on God, Prayer When Media Asks About Shocking COVID-19 Survival

A high school baseball coach is crediting God and prayer after surviving a horrific battle with COVID-19 that left him in a coma for 29 days and forced him to rely on a Tracheotomy and ventilator.

“I am a walking miracle,” Elias Vasquez told KRIS-TV.

Vasquez, who coaches baseball at Robstown High School in Robstown, Texas, said he was told only 2% of people survive what he went through, and credited God for carrying him through the life-threatening scenario.

“I was in a coma for 29 days and that was pretty scary, but God is great and does miracles all the time,” he said. “I thank God every day for giving me a second chance and saving my life. It was nothing short of a miracle."

Vasquez thanked those who offered him prayers during his difficult ordeal. He called invocations offered on his behalf “incredibly powerful” and added, “Those prayers helped save my life.”

One of the most touching moments he shared in his interview with KRIS-TV was asking his father, a pastor, to recite John 3:16, the famous Bible verse that reads (NIV): “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Vasquez said he wanted to “confess” this truth with his mouth that Jesus is his “savior” just one last time before he slipped into a coma.

Now, he’s excited to be back coaching after missing all of last season.

He said the entire survival experience changed his perspective on life and that he plans to be calmer and “less animated” moving forward. Read more about his story on KRIS-TV.

It’s encouraging to hear Vasquez share his powerful recovery story — and to see him openly thanking the Lord and prayer for his incredible recovery.

