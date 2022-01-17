'Clapping and Praising God': Good Samaritans Help Free Family Trapped in Car Upside Down in the Water

A group of good Samaritans in Miami-Dade, Florida jumped into action Saturday night after a vehicle flipped upside down and landed in a canal full of water.

Witness Vivian Machado told WPLG News that the car rolled over three times, then fell into the ditch.

Machado called 911 while her son checked to see if anyone was hurt.

"My son broke the front windshield. He saw there was a pocket of air and he saw they all had their heads up just trying to breathe outside of the water," Machado said. "He said, 'Help is coming, just stay put.'"

Ryheen Miller and Loraine Clarke also saw the overturned vehicle and stopped to lend a hand, according to WSVN News.

"Some people were already jumping in to try to see if they could break the window, but the water was stopping them from breaking the window, and then we heard the kids screaming, so that was kind of a good sign," said Miller.

Rescue workers arrived and worked with the Good Samaritans to free two children and their parents from the submerged car.

The children's mother was the first occupant to be freed.

Clarke told WSVN that she prayed with the children's mother for their safety.

"I was helping her pray for her children until they saw the husband, which was their father, getting out of the water," explained Clarke. "Everybody started to clap, stomping their feet on the ground and literally just clapping and praising God."

The family was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

"I'm just relieved," Machado explained. "I'm so glad that they're fine. I think they're blessed."

